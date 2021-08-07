4-Day Weather Forecast For Marsland
MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
