Spofford, TX

Spofford Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Spofford News Flash
 3 days ago

SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xvJq_0bKl8W8G00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

