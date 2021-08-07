Spofford Daily Weather Forecast
SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0