Crane Lake, MN

Weather Forecast For Crane Lake

Crane Lake News Flash
Crane Lake News Flash
 3 days ago

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crane Lake, MN
With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

