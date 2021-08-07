Weather Forecast For Crane Lake
CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
