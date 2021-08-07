Camp Nelson Weather Forecast
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
