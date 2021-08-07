Cancel
Sarles, ND

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Sarles

Sarles Updates
 3 days ago

(SARLES, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sarles Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sarles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKl8SbM00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

