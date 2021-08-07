Bairoil Daily Weather Forecast
BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
