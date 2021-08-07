Daily Weather Forecast For Hachita
HACHITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
