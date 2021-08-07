Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Termo, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Termo

Posted by 
Termo Journal
Termo Journal
 3 days ago

TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bKl8LfV00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 49 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke

    • High 88 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Termo Journal

Termo Journal

Termo, CA
1
Followers
125
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

With Termo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Termo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy