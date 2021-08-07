A rainy Saturday in Manley Hot Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Manley Hot Springs Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manley Hot Springs:
Saturday, August 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
