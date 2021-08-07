Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manley Hot Springs, AK

A rainy Saturday in Manley Hot Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Manley Hot Springs News Beat
Manley Hot Springs News Beat
 3 days ago

(MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Manley Hot Springs Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manley Hot Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bKl8Kmm00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Manley Hot Springs News Beat

Manley Hot Springs News Beat

Manley Hot Springs, AK
5
Followers
76
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

With Manley Hot Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manley Hot Springs, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy