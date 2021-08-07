Cancel
Fields Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fields Bulletin
 3 days ago

FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bKl8Ju300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fields, OR
