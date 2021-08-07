Fields Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 17 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
