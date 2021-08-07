Cancel
Central, AK

Saturday rain in Central: Ideas to make the most of it

Central News Flash
 3 days ago

(CENTRAL, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Central, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bKl8H8b00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

