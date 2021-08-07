Elfin Cove Weather Forecast
ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Heavy Rain
- High 58 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0