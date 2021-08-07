Elfin Cove Weather Forecast

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Heavy Rain High 58 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Light Rain High 58 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.