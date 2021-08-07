Cancel
Elfin Cove, AK

Elfin Cove Weather Forecast

Elfin Cove Times
Elfin Cove Times
 3 days ago

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bKl8FN900

  • Saturday, August 7

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Heavy Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove, AK
