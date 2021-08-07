Deering Daily Weather Forecast

DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Light rain likely then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Isolated Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



