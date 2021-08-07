Deering Daily Weather Forecast
DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Light rain likely then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
