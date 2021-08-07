Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deering, AK

Deering Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Deering News Watch
Deering News Watch
 3 days ago

DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bKl8EUQ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Light rain likely then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Deering News Watch

Deering News Watch

Deering, AK
0
Followers
75
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

With Deering News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deering, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy