Witten Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
