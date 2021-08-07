Cancel
Witten, SD

Witten Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Witten News Flash
Witten News Flash
 3 days ago

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKl8Ciy00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Witten News Flash

Witten News Flash

Witten, SD
With Witten News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

