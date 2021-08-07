4-Day Weather Forecast For Tuscarora
TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke then haze during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0