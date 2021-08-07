Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscarora, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tuscarora

Posted by 
Tuscarora Updates
Tuscarora Updates
 3 days ago

TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bKl8AxW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke then haze during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Tuscarora Updates

Tuscarora Updates

Tuscarora, NV
0
Followers
92
Post
14
Views
ABOUT

With Tuscarora Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuscarora, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy