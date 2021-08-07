Saturday rain in Essex: Ideas to make the most of it

(ESSEX, MT) Saturday is set to be rainy in Essex, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Essex:

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 32 mph



Sunday, August 8 Rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.