Portal Weather Forecast
PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
