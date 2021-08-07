Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gateway, CO

Gateway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 3 days ago

GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bKl86Vr00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Gateway News Watch

Gateway News Watch

Gateway, CO
1
Followers
161
Post
86
Views
ABOUT

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gateway, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy