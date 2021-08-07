Nara Visa Daily Weather Forecast
NARA VISA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0