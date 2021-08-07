Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, MO

Santa Fe Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Santa Fe Dispatch
Santa Fe Dispatch
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bKl816E00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe, MO
6
Followers
154
Post
788
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy