Holy Cross, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Holy Cross

Holy Cross Dispatch
 3 days ago

HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bKl7zMA00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holy Cross, AK
ABOUT

With Holy Cross Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

