Agar, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Agar

Posted by 
Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 3 days ago

AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bKl7xai00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

