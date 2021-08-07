Daily Weather Forecast For Agar

AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.