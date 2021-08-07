Cancel
Balfour Digest

Balfour Weather Forecast

Balfour Digest
 3 days ago

BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bKl7whz00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Balfour, ND
ABOUT

With Balfour Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

