Balfour Weather Forecast
BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0