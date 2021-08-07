Cancel
Stanley, ID

Weather Forecast For Stanley

Stanley Post
 3 days ago

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bKl7uwX00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

