Burnt Prairie Daily Weather Forecast

BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.