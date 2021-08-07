Cancel
Burnt Prairie, IL

Burnt Prairie Daily Weather Forecast

Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 3 days ago

BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bKl7sB500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

