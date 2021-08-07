Cancel
White Earth, ND

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 3 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Earth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKl7rIM00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

White Earth Post

White Earth Post

White Earth, ND
With White Earth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

