Drewsey, OR

Drewsey Weather Forecast

Drewsey Digest
 3 days ago

DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bKl7n0g00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 80 °F, low 42 °F
    • 2 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

