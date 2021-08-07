Drewsey Weather Forecast
DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- 2 to 16 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0