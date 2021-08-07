Eagle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EAGLE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
