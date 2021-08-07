Saturday set for rain in Kaltag — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KALTAG, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kaltag Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaltag:

Saturday, August 7 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Widespread Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.