Timber Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while occasional light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
