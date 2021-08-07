Timber Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while occasional light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.