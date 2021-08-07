Cancel
Timber, OR

Timber Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Timber Today
Timber Today
 3 days ago

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bKl7cIh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while occasional light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

