Weather Forecast For Opheim

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, August 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.