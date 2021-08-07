Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Opheim, MT

Weather Forecast For Opheim

Posted by 
Opheim Post
Opheim Post
 3 days ago

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KILip_0bKl7ZbO00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Opheim Post

Opheim Post

Opheim, MT
1
Followers
89
Post
22
Views
ABOUT

With Opheim Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opheim, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy