Weather Forecast For Opheim
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
