4-Day Weather Forecast For Mud Butte

MUD BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



