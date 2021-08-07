4-Day Weather Forecast For Volborg
VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 17 to 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
