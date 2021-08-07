4-Day Weather Forecast For Ruby Valley

RUBY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke then haze during the day; while smoke overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



