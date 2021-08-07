4-Day Weather Forecast For Park Valley

PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas Of Smoke High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F 14 to 20 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



