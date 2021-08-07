Tupelo Weather Forecast
TUPELO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny
- High 96 °F, low
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
