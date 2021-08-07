Cancel
Tupelo, AR

Tupelo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 3 days ago

TUPELO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bKl7Jj000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny

    • High 96 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

