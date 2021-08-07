Cancel
Karval, CO

Karval Weather Forecast

Karval Voice
 3 days ago

KARVAL, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKl7DQe00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Karval Voice

Karval, CO
With Karval Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

