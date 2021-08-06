Cancel
International Flavors (IFF) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share in second-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by a whisker. The bottom-line figure, however, increased 10.3% from the year-ago period. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 11 cents compared with...

