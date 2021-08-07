➔ Views of Alley in Block 2 H.S. Turner Park Addition between E. Newton and E. Boston from 24th N. to 25th N. [CF 192854 Protest of George N. Lusch against paving of Alley, B. 2, H.S. Turner Park Addition. (Resolution 14414)].
Views of Alley in Block 2 H.S. Turner Park Addition between E. Newton and E. Boston from 24th N. to 25th N. [CF 192854 Protest of George N. Lusch against paving of Alley, B. 2, H.S. Turner Park Addition. (Resolution 14414)]. Original Number:. CF192854. Date created:. February 1947. Series:. Original...archives.seattle.gov
Comments / 0