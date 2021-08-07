Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, TX

Weather Forecast For Valentine

Posted by 
Valentine News Beat
Valentine News Beat
 3 days ago

VALENTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKl702S00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Valentine News Beat

Valentine News Beat

Valentine, TX
0
Followers
102
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy