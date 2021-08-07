Coffman Cove Weather Forecast
COFFMAN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Isolated rain showers then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Light Rain
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
