Coffman Cove, AK

Coffman Cove Weather Forecast

Coffman Cove News Beat
 3 days ago

COFFMAN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bKl6jRZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Isolated rain showers then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove, AK
With Coffman Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

