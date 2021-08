After a win on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will try to earn their first two-game winning streak of the second half when they continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta jumped on newly acquired Cardinals lefty battering him for six runs as they coasted to a 6-1 in in the series opener Tuesday. The victory once again pulled the Braves to within one game of that illusive .500 mark at 53-54. They will begin play Wednesday a game back of the Phillies, who are in second place in the NL East, and just 2.5 back of the division leading Mets.