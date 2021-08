On a recent Saturday morning, cars began lining up early in the parking lot at Farley Street Baptist Church to receive boxes of free food. “This food is supplied by Sodexo. They are the suppliers of lunchroom foods to five area school districts,” said Marc Stankaski, the food drive coordinator. “These boxes of food were to go to elementary schools in the districts they serve. Due to the districts being closed due to COVID 19, the food meant to be prepared and distributed went unused. Much of it would ruin (if it weren’t distributed now). Food for the upcoming year has been ordered and is being delivered.”