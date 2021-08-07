Rodeo Daily Weather Forecast
RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
