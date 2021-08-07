Cancel
Rodeo, NM

Rodeo Daily Weather Forecast

Rodeo News Beat
Rodeo News Beat
 3 days ago

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bKl6fuf00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

