Baker, NV

Baker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Baker Post
Baker Post
 3 days ago

BAKER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bKl6aV200

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke then haze during the day; while haze then smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker Post

Baker Post

Baker, NV
ABOUT

With Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

