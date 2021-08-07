Cancel
Watton, MI

Cloudy forecast for Watton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Watton News Flash
 3 days ago

(WATTON, MI.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Watton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bKl6V2H00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Watton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

