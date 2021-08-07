Cancel
Wallace, KS

Wallace Weather Forecast

Wallace Dispatch
Wallace Dispatch
 3 days ago

WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bKl6SO600

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Wallace Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

