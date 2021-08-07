Cancel
Shaktoolik Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Shaktoolik

 3 days ago

SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bKl62lh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

With Shaktoolik Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

