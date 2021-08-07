Saturday rain in Elk Creek: Ideas to make the most of it

(ELK CREEK, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elk Creek Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk Creek:

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



