Environment

Maxbass Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 3 days ago

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bKl5u0x00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Maxbass, ND
ABOUT

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

